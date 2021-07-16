David Golub Buys 4,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$15.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 21,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

