De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Price Down 7%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52.

De La Rue Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.