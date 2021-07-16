Dejan Deklich Sells 10,016 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71.

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31.

EGHT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,443,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,258. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.