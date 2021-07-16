Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,616 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Delcath Systems worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 41,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $12,826,112.83. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 4,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $364,183. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCTH. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

