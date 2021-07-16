Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Deluxe comprises 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Deluxe worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Deluxe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Deluxe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,807. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

