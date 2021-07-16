Dent 1-Day Volume Tops $19.43 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $186.63 million and $19.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00811571 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

