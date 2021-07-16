Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €77.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.06 ($71.84).

DPW stock opened at €58.24 ($68.52) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.52.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

