Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $111.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.