Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY remained flat at $$11.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

