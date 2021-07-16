DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 439.0% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

