Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92. Diageo has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

