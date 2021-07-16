Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $157.09 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

