Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 172,385 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $67,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.