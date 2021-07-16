Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Ambarella worth $67,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,054. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

