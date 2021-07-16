Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.33% of JELD-WEN worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.