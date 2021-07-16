Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 405,306 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,486,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Wabash National worth $65,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 66,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $724.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.