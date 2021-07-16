Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,760 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $63,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

