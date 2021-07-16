Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $727,250.00.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

