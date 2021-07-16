Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $155,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

