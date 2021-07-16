DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.
DKSHF remained flat at $$75.00 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24.
About DKSH
