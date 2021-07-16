DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.

DKSHF remained flat at $$75.00 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

