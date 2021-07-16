Dock 1-Day Volume Tops $7.39 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $43.61 million and $7.39 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00085504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.00835402 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.