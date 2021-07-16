DODO Market Cap Achieves $111.09 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $111.09 million and $70.33 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

