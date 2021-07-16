Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $8.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.88 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $222.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.79. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

