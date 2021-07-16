Donald W. Duda Sells 25,594 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MEI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 173,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

