Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 81,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

