Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.
LON DOCS opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.11. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.62.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
