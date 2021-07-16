Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.

LON DOCS opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.11. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.62.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

