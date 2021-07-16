Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Friday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCMF. HSBC upgraded Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

