DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $69.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

