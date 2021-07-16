DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.43. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 4,646 shares traded.

DRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $918.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.