Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $11,616,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $9,388,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $8,108,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.