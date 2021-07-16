Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,838. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -161.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $9,377,429 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

