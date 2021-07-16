Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ducommun worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

