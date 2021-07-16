Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 64,600 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00.
NYSE DUK opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
