Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 64,600 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.