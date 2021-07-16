Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

TSE:DPM traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.50. 185,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,083. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.22 and a 52 week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

