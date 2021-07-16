Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

Several research firms recently commented on DNLM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.06) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,348.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

