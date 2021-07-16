Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

Several research firms recently commented on DNLM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.06) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,348.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

