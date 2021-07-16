Dusk Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.10 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $40.10 million and $6.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00834645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

