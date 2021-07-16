DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 214.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $39.31 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.