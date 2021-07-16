Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of DT stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.92, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

