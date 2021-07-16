Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

EBMT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

