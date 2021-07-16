Eagle Materials Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $8.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXP. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

NYSE EXP opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.61. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,960,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

