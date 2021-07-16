Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $195,300.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

