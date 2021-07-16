EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Lessened by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

