Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Purchases $35,800.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Paul Block bought 20,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

