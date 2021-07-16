Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 220.1% from the June 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of EVV opened at $13.05 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

