Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

EWTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

EWTX opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

