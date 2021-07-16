Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIX. TheStreet cut Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.86.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.