Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,145 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 98.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

