Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 5,404 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

NVMI stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

