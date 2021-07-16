Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $473,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

MDY opened at $482.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

