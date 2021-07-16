Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $1.31 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

